SPD seeks identity of burglary suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Shreveport Police detectives are asking the public’s help to identify a suspect believed responsible for a business burglary that occurred in the 200 block of Stoner Avenue on July 3, 2019.

Investigators were able to secure video footage of the alleged suspect from the business and released it to the public in hope of identifying the individual.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify this suspect to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org or via their app, P3Tips.

