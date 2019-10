SPD is asking for your help in identifying the suspect responsible for a business burglary that occurred in the 900 block of Madison Road. (Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police detectives is asking for your help in identifying the suspect responsible for a business burglary that occurred in the 900 block of Madison Road on September 24.

SPD is asking for your help in identifying the suspect responsible for a business burglary that occurred in the 900 block of Madison Road. (Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

Investigators were able to secure store video footage of the suspect in hopes of getting this individual identified.

Anyone with information is urged to call 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3Tips app.