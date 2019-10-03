SPD seeks identity of vehicle burglary suspect

Suspect allegedly responsible for vehicle burglaries of October 2018 and 2019. (Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police detectives are asking for your assistance to identify the suspect allegedly responsible for vehicle burglaries of October 2018 and 2019.

Investigators were able to secure store video footage and photos of the suspect in hopes of getting this individual identified.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

Anyone with information is urged to call 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3Tips app.