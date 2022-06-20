SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have released photos of two men who allegedly shot out the windows of a church van in hopes to identify them.

According to police, the two men were observed shooting at a van belonging to a church in the 800 block of Pine Hill on May 10.

If anyone recognizes the two men or may have information regarding this case are asked to call the police at 318-673-7300 #3. If people wish to remain anonymous they are asked to call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.