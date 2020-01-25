SPD seeks man in connection with New Year’s Day shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are searching for a man allegedly responsible for a shooting on Jan. 1 in west Shreveport.

According to SPD, it happened just after midnight. Officers responded to the National Liquor Bank in the 700 block of West 70th Street on reports of a shooting.

Officers say upon their arrival, they located 33-year-old Christopher Kemp suffering from a life-threatening gunshot injury to the abdomen. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Heath for treatment and did survive the injury.

According to the release, Violent Crimes and Crime Scene investigators responded to the scene and collected evidence, including video.

Investigators say they were able to use the evidence to identify and procure a warrant for 43-year-old Donald McCauley, charging him with one count each of felon in possession of a firearm and illegal use of a weapon.

McCauley’s bond is $125,000.00 in total. McCauley has addresses in the 4700 block of Kennedy Drive and in the 2700 block of Prestwick Drive.

Anyone with information about McCauley’s whereabouts is aked to contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300.

Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, Lockemup.org, or via their app, P3Tips.