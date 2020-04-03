SPD seeks man wanted on domestic charges

Breaking News
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking for help finding a man accused of trying to strangle his ex-girlfriend back in January.

According to investigators, patrol officers were called to the 3200 block of Fulton Avenue on January 29 for a report of domestic violence. When they arrived, they found a woman with several scratches on her face and neck.

The victim told officers that she and her ex-boyfriend, 24-year-old Kenyla Alford, got into an argument that turned violent. 

According to the victim, Alford grabbed her around the neck, and tried to strangle her. 

Investigators put out a warrant for Alford’s arrest, charging him with one count of battery of a dating partner and one count of battery of a dating partner with child endangerment.

Anyone who has information on where Alford could be is asked to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373. 

