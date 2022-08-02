Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are releasing security images in hopes of identifying two people accused of a burglary in the Hollywood neighborhood.

According to Shreveport police, officers responded to a burglary call at a home in the 6600 block of Central Street on July 10. During the investigation, detectives learned that the two people stole a television and a purse.

If anyone has information about this case they are asked to call police at 318-673-7300 #3. If people wish to remain anonymous they can call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.