SPD seeks public’s help in finding car in connection with fatal shooting on Madera Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives are asking the public to help them find a stolen car that may have been involved in a drive-by shooting that left a pregnant woman dead and a man injured Sunday night in Shreveport’s Western Hills neighborhood.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers are looking for a black 2020 Nissan Rogue (Special Edition), and they believe the car may have been used during a shooting that claimed the life of 30-year-old Miranda Smith and her unborn son.

The fatal drive-by shooting happened on Sunday, November 29 in the 4200 block of Madera Drive around 9:45 p.m. Shreveport police say when they arrived at the scene, they found a crashed car with Miranda Smith and a 31-year-old man inside. Both Smith and the male victim had been struck multiple times by gunfire, which caused their car to crashed.

Smith, who was pregnant with a full-term baby, and the 31-year-old man were taken to Ochsner LSU Health, where Smith and her unborn child later died. The male victim is said to be stable.

(Photo: Shreveport Police Department/Stock Photo)

SPD says the car has a Louisiana license plate that says “800DRR.” The car also has tinted windows, and the rear window on the driver’s side has a sticker that says “Blessed.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Shreveport Police immediately at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

