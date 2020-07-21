SPD seeks suspect who stole copper from middle school in broad daylight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police detectives are asking the public’s help to identify a suspect believed responsible for a burglary, which occurred in broad daylight on a Sunday afternoon in June at a Shreveport middle school.

According to the time and date stamp on surveillance video, at around 3 p.m. on June 14th, the suspect went to Linear Middle School the 2100 block of Linear Avenue and helped himself to copper from the school’s air conditioning units.

Investigators were able to secure video footage of the suspect provided by the school, and released photos from the video to the public. They hope someone will identify the suspect, so he can take responsibility for stealing from a children’s school.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify this suspect to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

Please include CAD # 20-107199 with your tip.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.