SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are seeking tips in the slaying of a man whose body was found in the bed of an abandoned pickup truck in Queensborough in early May.

Police have identified the man as 61-year-old Gregory Myles.

Officers found his body on May 8 while responding to a suspicious vehicle call just after 6 p.m. in the 3100 block of Kentucky Avenue, where the brown Ram truck was left abandoned in an alley. He was in the bed, covered by a tarp. It appeared the he had suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

The coroner’s office identified Myles using fingerprints.

Police are asking anyone with information that could be helpful in solving the case to call 318-673-7300 #3. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.