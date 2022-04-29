SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are continuing to ask the public for information regarding a 2016 murder case.

Demarco Hill, 35, was killed while sitting in a vehicle in the 700 block of west 70th Street on Dec. 22, 2016. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

According to police, 35-year-old Demarco Hill was killed while sitting in a vehicle in the 700 block of west 70th Street on Dec. 22, 2016. Police believe someone has information about this case that will solve it.

If anyone has information about this case they are asked to call 318-673-7300.

Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of $2,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for the crime. People can call crime stoppers at 318-673-7373 or submit a tip via their app, P3Tips.