SPD seeks to ID man accused of stealing gift card

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have released images in hopes of identifying a man who allegedly stole a gift card out of a business last week.

It happened on Sunday, Feb. 3 in the 1300 block of E. 70th Street. According to the Shreveport Police Department, the man in the surveillance images walked out of a store with a gift card without paying for it. Police say the individual may have ties to Dallas, Texas.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the name and arrest of the man responsible for this crime. Please contact us at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

