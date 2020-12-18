SPD seeks to ID man in connection with armed robbery at Game X Change

Police are hoping to identify a man who allegedly robbed Game X Change at gunpoint on Tuesday, Dec. 15. (Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police have released images in hopes of getting the name of a man who allegedly robbed a video game store at gunpoint Tuesday.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call on Tuesday, Dec. 15 about a business being robbed in the 6500 block of Youree Drive. When police arrived at Game X Change, they learned that a man walked into the store, pulled out a handgun, and demanded money. The victim surrendered and gave the robber an undisclosed amount of cash.

SPD says the robber is was wearing a black hoodie, a mask, and jeans. He was armed with a tan and black semi-auto handgun.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify the man in the images to contact 318-673-7300 option 3. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

Please include cad # 20-189971 with your tip.