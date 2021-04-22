SPD seeks to ID man tied to business burglary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help identifying a man who may have been involved in a burglary at a Shreveport business.

The burglary happened on April 15 in the 6700 block of West 70th St.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, surveillance video showed a man burglarizing the business. The man was also seen leaving the area in a white or light-colored truck.

Photo Courtesy: Shreveport Police Department

Photo Courtesy: Shreveport Police Department

Anyone who can identify this man is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app. Please include CAD # 21-050251 with your tip.