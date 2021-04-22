SPD seeks to ID man tied to business burglary

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help identifying a man who may have been involved in a burglary at a Shreveport business.

The burglary happened on April 15 in the 6700 block of West 70th St.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, surveillance video showed a man burglarizing the business. The man was also seen leaving the area in a white or light-colored truck.

  • Photo Courtesy: Shreveport Police Department
  • Photo Courtesy: Shreveport Police Department

Anyone who can identify this man is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app. Please include CAD # 21-050251 with your tip.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss