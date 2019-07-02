SPD seeks to ID suspects caught on camera in break-in

Two men were caught on surveillance video breaking into a home on E. Cavett Dr. in Shreveport around midnight July 1. Police are hoping these images will help identify them. (Photos: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police detectives are seeking to identify two men who broke into a Shreveport home Monday.

Police say patrol officers were called to a home in the 2900 block of E. Cavett Drive shortly after midnight on July 1 for a report of a burglary.

The officers arrived to find that the home had been broken into and two men wearing dark clothing, facial coverings and gloves had been caught in the act on surveillance cameras. According to SPD, the suspects were scared away after triggering an alarm which alerted the homeowner.

The homeowner was not injured during the ordeal and no items were taken.

Investigators are hopeful the images may lead to the identity and ultimate capture of those responsible for the crime. Anyone with any information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit P3tips.com to leave a tip online.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrests of those persons responsible.

