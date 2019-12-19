SPD seeks to identify suspects in attempted vehicle burglary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have released surveillance video in hopes of identifying two individuals in connection with an attempted vehicle burglary.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, investigators were able to get surveillance footage of the two individuals from a residence. Police say it happened in the University Terrance subdivision neighborhood on Nov. 17.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org or via their app, P3Tips.

