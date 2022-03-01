SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a man at a local hotel Tuesday morning.

Around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at the Livingston Motel in the 400 block of Pete Harris Drive. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from one gunshot in the chest.

The victim was rushed to LSU Ochsner Health Hospital in life-threatening condition, while detectives began their investigation.

According to police, the preliminary investigation indicates that a female known to the victim went to his room and kicked in the door, shot the man in the chest, went to a black sedan and left the scene.

Although police are not releasing the name of the suspect, they are actively searching for her and ask that anyone with any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.