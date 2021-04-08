SPD: Self-inflicted gunshot wound leaves man critically injured in Cargill Park area

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police say a man is facing life-threatening injuries after he tried to fire a gun without a magazine inside, and accidentally shot himself in Shreveport’s Cargill Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 5:52 p.m. on Wisteria Street. Six Shreveport Police Department units arrived at the scene and found a 20-year-old man suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital. There is no word on his latest condition.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss