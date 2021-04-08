SPD: Self-inflicted gunshot wound leaves man critically injured in Cargill Park area

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police say a man is facing life-threatening injuries after he tried to fire a gun without a magazine inside, and accidentally shot himself in Shreveport’s Cargill Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 5:52 p.m. on Wisteria Street. Six Shreveport Police Department units arrived at the scene and found a 20-year-old man suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital. There is no word on his latest condition.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.