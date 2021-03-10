SPD: Shooting in Allendale neighborhood leaves 1 man critically wounded

Shreveport police on the scene of a shooting that left a man critically injured by gunfire Wednesday evening in the Allendale neighborhood. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man is fighting for his life following a shooting in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood Wednesday evening.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call around 5:51 p.m. about a shooting in the 100 block of Hamilton Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.