SPD: Shooting leaves 2 injured on Merrick Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two people have been injured following a shooting in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood.

The shooting happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Merrick St.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, a man and woman were shot. One person was shot in the buttocks and the other was shot in the leg. They were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

