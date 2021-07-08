SPD: Shooting on Milton Street leaves 1 man injured

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and injured in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood Thursday evening.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Shreveport police say officers received a call about a shooting on Milton Street near Jewella Avenue.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim is not cooperating with officers at this time, but he was taken to a local hospital. There is no word on his condition.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss