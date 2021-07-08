SPD: Shooting on Milton Street leaves 1 man injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and injured in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood Thursday evening.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Shreveport police say officers received a call about a shooting on Milton Street near Jewella Avenue.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim is not cooperating with officers at this time, but he was taken to a local hospital. There is no word on his condition.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.