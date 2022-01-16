SPD: Shooting suspect identified and at large; considered armed and dangerous

Jachristopher Spearman is wanted by Shreveport Police in connection with a Saturday shooting. He is considered armed and dangerous. (Photo courtesy Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are looking for a suspect who they believe is responsible for a Friday shooting.

SPD detectives believe Jachristopher Spearman is responsible for the shooting that sent the victim to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

According to police, the victim was found in a car with one gunshot wound at Canal Boulevard and Lakehurst Avenue where she had driven, but they knew that was not where the shooting took place.

Police say Spearman is known to carry firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous. He was seen driving a silver 1994 Lincoln Town Car

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact Shreveport Police immediately at 318-673-7300 #3. Those wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or submit a tip via their app, P3Tip