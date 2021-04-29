SPD: Shootout leaves car damaged outside of corner store on Lakeshore Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police showed up at a corner store in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood after receiving a call about a shooting Thursday afternoon.

According to Caddo 911 dispatch, Shreveport police officers arrived at the Lakeshore Grocery store at the corner of Lakeshore Drive and Portland Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

Police say when they arrived at the scene, they found a silver Nissan Altima riddled with bullets from gunfire. Authorities believe there was a shootout between the Altima and a navy blue Cadillac.

The driver of the Cadillac fled the scene following the shooting, and SPD says they have the driver of the Altima in custody for questioning.

There have been no injuries reported. The shooting is still under investigation.