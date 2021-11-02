SPD: Shreveport man charged in early October murder attempt

Michael Sherman, 24, is charged with attempted murder, accused of opening fire on a man in Shreveport’s Martin Luther King neighborhood in early October 2021. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars, accused of attempted murder after firing shots at another man in early October.

It happened in the 2900 block of Hattie Street in the Martin Luther King neighborhood on October 3, according to police. The victim told police that 24-year-old Michael Sherman had opened fire on him. The victim was not injured.

Investigators with SPD’s Violent Crimes Unit followed up on the case and got an arrest warrant for Sherman on the same day.

Sherman was taken into custody on Sunday after detectives executed a search warrant at his home and found a handgun police believe was used in the murder attempt, which was also a stolen firearm.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, Sherman is also now charged with one count each of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, three counts of drug possession with intent to distribute, and illegal carrying of a weapon with a controlled dangerous substance.

According to Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office booking records, bond has not yet been set.