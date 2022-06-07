SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman is charged with cruelty to juveniles after bringing a baby to the hospital in critical condition and allegedly admitting to neglecting the infant.

Police were called to the hospital on May 31 after the baby arrived with what were initially suspected to be cardiac issues but according to booking records, 29-year-old Lavishia Watkins admitted to not giving the one-year-old child medication or going to required doctor’s visits.

Watkins was arrested and booked into the Shreveport City Jail Tuesday on a charge of cruelty to juveniles. Bond has not been set.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

There is no word on the baby’s current condition.