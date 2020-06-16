SPD: Sleeping man wounded after multiple bullets pummel his bedroom from outside

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating an early-morning shooting that left one man injured and detectives looking for answers.

Just after 5 a.m. Tuesday, Shreveport police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Hickory Street.

When they arrived, they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim told officers he was in bed asleep when he was awakened by the sound of multiple gunshots being fired outside his home and he was struck in the foot.

He was taken to taken to Ochsner’s LSU Health with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Outside the bedroom where the victim was sleeping, police found multiple casings shot from different weapons, leading them to believe they are looking for more than one suspect.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

