SPD special operation in Cedar Grove

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) A call for immediate action to reduce crime in one Shreveport City councilman’s district, leads to new plans from the police chief.

Chief Ben Raymond told KTAL/KMSS Thursday afternoon he attended a roll call in Cedar Grove for a special operation they’re conducting in one of the police districts in District F.

District F is at the center of talks on crime fighting efforts, following Councilman James Green asking for more police presence, due to high crime.

Chief Raymond says the special operation is currently underway and involves the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, Shreveport City Marshal and task force assistance from federal agencies.

According to Raymond, SPD is focusing on enforcement efforts, visibility to deter crime and positive community interactions.

They’ll be paying overtime to some officers and Raymond says those funds have already been budgeted for this year.

“We allocate our resources, especially additional resources on what we call crime hot spots, so we looked at our crime analytics. What our crime analysts do, when we see spikes in crimes, so increases in property crimes, violent crimes, we have what we call a heat map and we can actually draw references to what areas of town have seen those spikes in crime and where we may need to allocate more officers and that’s where we put those additional resources today.”

Right now, SPD is focusing attention on areas, they know need more attention. He assures residents, city wide that all neighborhoods will start seeing an increased police presence.

Chief Raymond says when looking at overall crime numbers from 1975 to 2019, the city is on track to seeing the lowest crime rates. However he still wants to see violent crimes, specifically homicide numbers come down as well.

“We really need community support and community help. The police can not solve that problem in and of them self. Really it starts at home. It starts at the church, school, it starts in the neighborhood.”

The chief plans to roll out weekly initiatives and emphasized that other neighborhoods will not be neglected due to these efforts.