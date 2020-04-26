SPD: Standoff in Sunset Acres, woman confronts neighbors with gun for playing loud music

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a standoff in the Sunset Acres neighborhood, where they say a woman is refusing to come out of her home after she allegedly threatened her neighbors with a gun for playing loud music.

According to Cpl. Marcus Hines, police were called to the 2700 block of Waggoner around 6:12 p.m. about someone being armed with a gun. Officers were told that a woman walked out of her home with the gun and approached her neighbors who lived across the street. She then confronted them for playing the loud music, and threatened them with the weapon.

The neighbors reacted by calling the police, and when officers arrived at the scene, they say the woman was still carrying the gun and she ran back inside of her home.

“We’re concerned for this woman’s safety, and the potential that there is someone else inside of the home with her, perhaps a small child,” said Cpl. Hines.

“We’re still working to determine if there is a child inside of the home or not. We do know that the woman was armed, and we were able to look over some video to support that. Police officers actually witnessed the woman with the firearm and acting belligerent before she ran back inside of her home. We would hope that this situation unfolds peacefully.”

SPD says no one was injured, and they are working to speak with the woman.

