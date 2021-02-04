SPD still investigating shooting in Cedar Grove that left 3-year-old girl in critical condition

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say they are still investigating a shooting that left a three-year-old child in critical condition Wednesday night in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 9:00 p.m. in the 700 block of Bernice Circle. Police say when they arrived at the scene, they found a three-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the head.

The child was immediately taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries. As of Thursday, the child remains in critical condition.

SPD says Violent Crimes and Crime scene investigators worked tirelessly throughout the night conducting interviews and collecting evidence to piece together how the shooting happened. No arrests have been made at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information about this crime to contact Shreveport Police immediately at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.