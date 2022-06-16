SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teen is dead and two others are hospitalized after a vehicle they were riding in crashed into a tree at high speed on Clyde Fant Parkway.

Police say the crash happened early Thursday morning. An officer saw the vehicle entering Clyde Fant Parkway at Stoner Avenue traveling at a speed of over 100 miles per hour. The officer tried to catch the speeding vehicle but was unable to.

One teen died and two others were injured in crash on Clyde Fant. (Source: KTAL Staff)









SPD later found the car crashed into a tree on Clyde Fant Parkway.

According to police, three juveniles were inside the car. One died at the scene, the other two were brought to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of injuries.

Further investigation of the vehicle following the crash determined that the crashed car was reported stolen in Shreveport on Wednesday.