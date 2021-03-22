SPD: Suspect arrested in connection with shooting 5-year-old in the head

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man wanted in connection with a shooting involving a child was arrested on Sunday in Longview, Texas.

Joseph Lee Smith was taken into custody by officers from the Longview Texas Police Department.

On Saturday, a 5-year-old boy and his mother were inside a hotel room on the first floor of the Super 8 Hotel in the 4900 block of Monkhouse when they were hit by what Shreveport police called a “stray” bullet. The mother was grazed, but her little boy suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The mom was treated and released from MK North, while the child was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health in life-threatening condition. The child is still hospitalized.

On Sunday Shreveport Police received information that Smith was at an apartment in Longview, Texas.

SPD contacted Longview Police Department officers were able to make contact with Smith and take him into custody. He was booked into the Gregg County Jail as a fugitive. His extradition back to Shreveport is pending.