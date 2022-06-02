SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is in jail, charged in connection with the fatal shooting of an Arcadia woman found shot to death inside a car crashed in West Shreveport early Easter Sunday morning.

Shreveport police say they arrested 19-year-old Emmanuel Black on Wednesday and charged him with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Zynashaia L. Fielding.

Fielding’s body was found by officers responding to reports of shots fired at the intersection of Corbitt Street and Mansfield Road just before 1 a.m. on April 17. When they arrived, a black Dodge Challenger had crashed into a utility pole. Inside, they found Fielding suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe there are citizens in the community that have additional information that could aid in the prosecution of this case. They are asking anyone with information about this case to contact them immediately by calling 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955.

Those who wish to provide anonymous tips can contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or send a tip via their app P3tips.