SPD: Suspect arrested in homicide of man whose body was found in Lake Bistineau

Reginald Grant, 24, is charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of convicted felon in possession of a firearm in the slaying of 24-year-old Borris Williams, whose body was found in Lake Bistineau on Sunday. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have arrested a man who they believe is responsible for fatally shooting a man in Shreveport before taking the body across the Red River and dumping it in Lake Bistineau in south Bossier Parish.

Reginald Grant, 24, was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center Tuesday night on one count of second-degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the death of 24-year-old Borris Williams, whose body was found by fishermen in Lake Bistineau on Sunday morning.

BPSO deputies and Marine Unit responded to the area described by the fishermen and retrieved a body that was riddled with bullets.

In a statement released early Wednesday afternoon, Shreveport police revealed that detectives gathered information leading them to the crime scene a home on Lufkin Street in Stoner Hill, where they say Grant and Williams used to live together.

Grant is no stranger to the Caddo Parish District Courts having been convicted of resisting a police officer with force or violence in February 2017 and given a two-year suspended sentence that was revoked in January 2018; and in January 2019, he accepted a plea deal in which he pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal damage to property in exchanged for the dismissal of assault by drive-by shooting.

He was sentenced to three years at hard labor on that charge.