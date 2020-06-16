SPD: Suspect arrested in shooting that wounded three women Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man is behind bars in connection with a Sunday afternoon shooting that left three women wounded, according to the Shreveport Police Department.

According to SPD, officers responded on Sunday just after 4 p.m. to reports of gunshots near the intersection of Kings Highway and Velva Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found out that three women had shown up at Willis Knighton North with gunshot wounds. None of their wounds are believed to be life-threatening.

After speaking with witnesses and collecting evidence, police say investigators determined that an ex-boyfriend of one of the female victims threatened them on the phone before cutting them off in traffic.

Police say 21-year-old Cedric Pehl then shot multiple times into their vehicle, hitting three of the five people in the vehicle.

Investigators found the shotgun believed to be used in the incident.

Police say Pehl surrendered to authorities late Monday afternoon and was charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder.

