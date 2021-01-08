SPD: Suspect arrested shooting that wounded 3

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have arrested a man believed to be involved in a late December 2020 shooting that left three people wounded.
Police say the shooting happened near Prentiss Street and Woodford Street on December 29, but the victims showed up at Oschner LSU Health. A woman and two men were treated for their injuries and are recovering.
Through their investigation, SPD says detectives identified 19-year-old Jontavius Pugh as a suspect in the shooting and a warrant for his arrest was issued.
On Thursday afternoon, investigators got a tip that Pugh was in the 3700 block of Murvon Street. He ran when officers spotted him, according to police. He was later taken into custody in the 3700 block of Peyton Street and taken to Ochsner LSU Health for minor injuries. After he was treated and released from the hospital, Pugh was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of principal to attempted first-degree murder.
Police have not said whether there are any other suspects identified in the shooting.
