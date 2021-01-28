SPD: Suspect in custody after breaking into home, being shot at by resident

Shreveport Police have a suspect in custody after a home on Fairfield Avenue was broken into. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A suspect is behind bars after an attempted home burglary in Shreveport.

Shreveport Police were called to a home on Fairfield Avenue just after midnight Thursday. They say a man broke a window to enter a home. Once inside, the suspect was shot at by a resident inside.

The suspect did have a minor wound on his side, but it was not determined if the wound was from the gunshot or broken glass. He was treated on the scene and then taken into custody by Shreveport Police.