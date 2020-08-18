SPD: Suspect in overnight shooting in custody

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A juvenile was injured in an early morning shooting at a Shreveport apartment complex.

Shreveport Police were called to the 6600 block of Central Street around 10:30 Monday night.

A male juvenile was found on the scene with a gunshot wound to the lower body.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SPD says that a female suspect fled the scene in a white Chevy Malibu but was later taken into custody at her residence.

