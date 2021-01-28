SPD: Suspect jailed after attempted burglary, shot by homeowner

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars with a flesh wound after trying to break into a home and then being shot by the homeowner.

According to Shreveport police, just before 12:30 p.m., Thursday officers responded to a burglary in the 3800 block of Fairfield Ave.

When officers arrived they found 18-year-old Morgan Matthews outside in the back of a home. Matthews, who had been shot in the hip. was immediately arrested by police.

SPD says after speaking with the homeowner, officers learned that Matthews was trying to enter through a back window of the home.

The homeowner, who was inside at the time, armed himself with a gun and shot one round at Matthews.

The bullet grazed Matthews on his right hip. He had had a minor injury but didn’t need to be taken to the hospital.

Matthews initially told officers that 21-year-old Benjamin Elmajian was also with him. Officers later found Elmajian at his home and took him into custody.

The homeowner was able to provide investigators with surveillance video. After reviewing it, detectives were able to confirm that Matthews was attempting to break into the home when he was shot.

Initially, both Matthews and Elmajian were charged however, due to a lack of evidence at this time, charges were dropped against Elmajian.

Matthews was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of home invasion and one count of escape.