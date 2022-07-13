SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting in Shreveport‘s Queensborough neighborhood Wednesday afternoon that left a 14-year-old wounded.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the 2900 block of Jewella Ave. near Hardy St. Police on the scene say the teen was shot in the arm but is expected to survive.

Police are combing the scene for evidence. There is no word on any arrests.