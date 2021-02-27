SPD: Three injured, two critically, in two separate overnight shootings

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating overnight shootings in which three people were injured, two critically.

At 2:15 a.m. Saturday, Shreveport Police responded to reports of a shooting at Hollywood and West Canal. When they arrived, they found an adult woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. Police believe the victim may know her assailant.

Just over two hours later, police were called to Willis Knighton North Hospital where a male and female had been taken by private vehicle. Both were suffering life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the couple were in a vehicle at Kingston and Mansfield Roads when a suspect or suspects opened fire from another vehicle.

The car they victims were in was pummeled with bullets, the female suffered four gunshot wounds and the male suffered multiple gunshot wounds

Anyone with any information on either of these shootings is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (318) 676-7373.