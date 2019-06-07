SPD: Three women charged with attempted first-degree murder

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three Shreveport women are facing serious charges, after being accused of shooting at another group of women.

On Thursday Shreveport Police arrested Jerricka Shatoria Deal, Breanna Combs, and Brelyn Randolph and charged each with attempted first-degree murder.

Police say the shooting happened on May 16 on Mansfield Road and it was over a dispute over a man. According to the arrest reports, the victim was said to be still in a relationship with a man, who is the father to one of the suspect’s children.

The women are accused of chasing the women from a park where they met to fight. After eventually pulling over, police say multiple shots were fired at the victim’s vehicle. According to the arrest report, the victim was shot once ‘almost causing death’.

