SPD: Tip leads to 2nd arrest in Southern Hills armed robbery & shooting

(L-R) Marcus Smith, 21, and Derrick Thomas, 22, have both been charged with attempted-second degree murder in connection with an armed robbery that happened early Sunday morning in Southern Hills. (Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Another man has been arrested in connection with an early Sunday morning robbery in southwest Shreveport that left a homeowner and a robber hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Derrick Thomas, 20 (Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 20-year-old Derrick Thomas was arrested without incident Wednesday and he is charged with attempted second-degree murder.

The armed robbery and shooting happened in the 3200 block of Ardis Taylor Drive around 6:15 a.m. Sunday. Officers say when they arrived at the scene, they found two people who had been shot, one of which was being held at gunpoint by the owner of the home. Officers initially learned that two men had arrived at the home in what they were told was an armed robbery attempt and 21-year-old Marcus Smith, who was being held at gunpoint, was one of the suspects.

Both men were taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where the victim had life-threatening injuries and Smith was expected to survive from his injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Unit arrived at the scene and began their investigation. After conducting interviews with the homeowners and witnesses, securing evidence from the scene, and securing video footage, investigators learned that Smith and Thomas arrived at the home just after 6 a.m. and entered the garage portion of the home where they contacted the victim.

Smith and Thomas held the victim at gunpoint and demanded money. Another resident of the home heard the victim telling the alleged robbers that he did not have anything to give them. She armed herself with a handgun and confronted the robbers, which led to an exchange of gunfire between the female family member and one of the robbers.

During the shootout, the male victim was struck in the chest by shots fired from the robbers, and Smith was struck in the leg by the intervening family member. Thomas got inside of a burgundy SUV and fled the scene. The woman held Smith at gunpoint until officers arrived and took him into custody.

Marcus Smith, 21 (Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

Smith was later arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder. He will be booked into Shreveport City Jail once he is released from the hospital.

A photo of Thomas was given to local news outlets, and investigators say they shortly received a tip through Caddo Crime Stoppers. Thomas was taken to the Shreveport Police Complex for interviews, then he was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.