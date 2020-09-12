SPD: Toddler shot in crossfire at Mooretown apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting in Mooretown Friday night that left a two-year-old child with life-threatening injuries.

It happened just after 8 p.m. at the Clear Horizon Apartments in the 4300 block of Illinois Avenue.

The toddler was caught in the crossfire of a shootout at the apartment complex, according to police, and was critically wounded. The child was taken to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport.

Police say they have some people detained, but there have been no arrests.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

