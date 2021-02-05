SPD: Toddler who found father’s gun and shot herself has died

Trevonte Brown, 20, is charged with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile in connection with the shooting of his 3-year-old daughter. His girlfriend, Lashunta Taylor, 25, is charged with obstruction of justice. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have confirmed the 3-year-old child shot in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood Wednesday night has died.

According to the Caddo Coroner’s Office, 3-year-old Mykeydrea Brown died Friday morning from injuries caused by a gunshot wound to the face.

On Friday morning, police said the child’s father, 20-year-old Trevonte Brown, was charged with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile in connection with the shooting. Police have not said whether that charge will be upgraded or if Brown will face any new charges, but they say Brown’s girlfriend, 25-year-old Lashunta Taylor, is now charged with obstruction of justice in connection with the case.

During the investigation, violent crimes detectives say they learned that Brown negligently left a loaded gun unattended at the home. The child was able to grab and discharge the weapon which left her with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police note that, under Louisiana law, second degree Cruelty to a juvenile carries a maximum penalty of up to 40 years if convicted. Both Brown and Taylor have been booked into the Shreveport City Jail.