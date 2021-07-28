SPD: Trespasser fatally shot by elderly man in Queensborough

SPD is investigating after an early morning fatal shooting in the Queensborough neighborhood. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is dead following a trespassing incident in the Queensborough neighborhood.

Shreveport Police say the shooting happened in the 3300 block of West Caperton Street just before 1:30 Wednesday morning. They say an elderly couple heard noises in their yard. When the elderly man went to investigate, he found a man trespassing. The elderly man confronted the trespasser, who then charged the elderly man. That’s when the elderly man shot the trespasser. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is still under investigation.