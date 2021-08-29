SPD: Truck driver recovering after being shot twice in an overnight robbery attempt

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A truck driver at a west Shreveport truck wash is recovering after being shot early Sunday morning by a man who tried to rob him.

Shreveport police say at around 3 a.m. Sunday, the truck driver was at the Blue Beacon Truck Wash at 6855 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

He then walked over to QuikTrip Truck Stop next door at 6901 Bert Kouns, and when left the store and was walking back to his truck, he was approached by a male who tried to rob him at gunpoint and then fired two shots into the victim, and then left the scene in a black SUV.

The truck driver was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health in non-life-threatening condition and is expected to recover.

Police describe the shooter as a black male in his late 20s or early 30s.

Anyone with information on this shooting or the identity of the shooter is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.