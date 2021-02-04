SPD trying to identify man tied to car theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators are on the lookout for a man who may be tied to a car theft in Shreveport.

The theft happened back on Jan. 1 outside of a business in the 9400 block of Linwood Ave.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, surveillance video shows a man who is believed to be involved in the theft of a vehicle.

Anyone who knows this man’s identity is urged to call Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app. Please provide CAD# 21-013505 with your tip.