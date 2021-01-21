SPD: Two men in custody after robbery attempt in Broadmoor neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two men are in custody after attempting to rob a home in Shreveport’s Broadmoor neighborhood.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, around 3 a.m. Thursday officers responded to the 100 block of Freemont Ave. to reports of a burglary in progress. The homeowner, who was out of town, alerted police after seeing two men inside of her house on the home security camera.

When officers arrived they discovered two men, identified as 28-year-old Tracy Moore Jr., and 32-year-old CharKendrick Mims, in the attic.

Following an interview with Property Crimes investigators, Mims and Moore were arrested and booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of burglary of an inhabited dwelling.