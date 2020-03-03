SPD: Two women accused in theft of Hobby Lobby store

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking for help in finding two women accused of stealing from a Hobby Lobby.

Police say the alleged theft took place on February 26 at the Hobby Lobby store in the 1700 block of East 70th Street.

Police say the two women walked into the store and walked out with items they didn’t pay for.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the suspects.

Please contact them at (318) 673-7373.

