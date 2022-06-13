SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are still looking for a man they say is responsible for a fatal shooting on Prospect Street.

SPD secured warrants for 20-year-olf Thomas Office and 22-year-old Elijah Williams as suspects in the April 30 shooting of a man in the 200 block of Prospect Street.

Williams is charged with principal to first-degree murder and was arrested in Houston on June 11. Office is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder.

Investigators consider Office and Williams to be armed and dangerous. If you have information about the whereabouts of either of these suspects, contact SPD at 318-673-7300.

Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stopper is offering a minimum award of $2000 for information leading to the arrest of the individuals involved in this crime. To provide an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers, you can use their P3Tips app or call 318-673-7373.